Cumulus To Share Game With Florence and Myrtle Beach

Cumulus Media has expanded its sports radio reach in South Carolina by launching The Game Sports Radio Network in three markets. Originating from 107.5 The Game (WNKT) in Columbia, the newly launched network incorporates two additional stations: WWFN in Florence, now rebranded as 100.5 The Game, and WSEA in Myrtle Beach, now 100.3 The Game.

The network will offer live and local programming, including coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks games.

Cumulus Media RVP/Market Manager Tammy O’Dell said, “The opportunity to expand Columbia’s live, local sports content to sports fans in Florence and Myrtle Beach opens up new ways to connect listeners to our brands, provide compelling content to new listeners, and offer prime local and regional marketing opportunities for many clients.”

WNKT PD Terry Ford chipped in, “107.5 The Game, Columbia, has been keeping the Midlands sports fans informed, engaged, enlightened, entertained, and sometimes enraged for 16 years! Our live and local team of sports specialists interviews coaches, players, and fans, and invites listeners to participate via call, social media, and on-location events. At our core are the teams, coaches, players, and fans of the South Carolina Gamecocks. We are very excited about growing the 107.5 The Game brand into two markets in South Carolina and making our great content available to almost half of the state.”