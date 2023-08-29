The Cat In The Hat Adds A Podcast To His Chat

Wondery Kids & Family has announced a deal with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to produce a variety of family-friendly podcast programs. This partnership serves as a milestone for Dr. Seuss Enterprises, as it marks the brand’s first foray into podcasting.

The collaboration will kick off on September 18 with the launch of The Cat in the Hat Cast, an exclusive podcast available on Wondery+ and Wondery Kids+ on Apple Podcasts. The show aims to entertain children aged 3 and up, featuring the iconic Cat in the Hat character in a variety-show setting. Additional series will be announced in the months to come.

Wondery Head of Franchise Development Nicole Blake said, “This deal with Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a milestone moment in establishing Wondery Kids & Family as the premiere destination for engaging family content. Both Wondery Kids & Family and Dr. Seuss are all about unlocking kids’ curiosity, imagination and wonder. This is truly a natural fit and we are looking forward to creating an array of programming that entertains and inspires the minds of tomorrow.”

Dr. Seuss Enterprises CEO & President Susan Brandt added, “The works of Dr. Seuss have resonated with readers of all ages for generations, and the books promote the importance of staying curious and using your imagination. Wondery Kids & Family has an incredible vision for how to bring to life our characters and stories in podcasting form. We believe this collaboration not only builds upon Dr. Seuss’s incredible legacy but also plays a key part of our bigger entertainment strategy for the Dr. Seuss franchise.”