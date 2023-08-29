‘The Royals of Malibu’ Return For Another Racy Romp

Diversion Audio, in collaboration with Pod People, has launched the much-awaited second season of their hit podcast The Royals of Malibu. The podcast follows the tumultuous lives of the fictional Royal family, with season 2 promising more complex relationships and shocking twists.

Episodes will be released weekly on all major podcast platforms. Patrons of the show on Patreon will have one-week early access to new episodes starting from the fourth episode.

The new season picks up where the first one left off, exploring the repercussions of protagonist Ella Sinclair discovering her boyfriend Reed Royal in an intimate situation with his father’s girlfriend. The podcast will continue to feature its original cast including Alyssa McKay as Ella Sinclair and Chris Cafero as Reed Royal, while introducing new characters like social media sensation Hannah Montoya as Savannah and Edgar de Santiago as Isaac, a new love interest for Ella.

Diversion Audio CEO Scott Waxman said, “We are thrilled to bring back The Royals of Malibu for its second season. The overwhelming response from our listeners has been truly humbling, and we are committed to offering them an even more exceptional season 2. This new season will explore new dimensions of our beloved characters while introducing exciting new ones.”