‘Delta Flyers’ Podcast In Hold Pattern Because of Strike

The Delta Flyers podcast, hosted by Star Trek: Voyager actors Garrett Wang and Robert Duncan McNeill, is set to enter its next phase. Having recently concluded their review series of Voyager, Wang and McNeill revealed plans to begin covering Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

They will be joined by Deep Space Nine actors Terry Farrell and Armin Shimerman, who played Jadzia Dax and Quark respectively. Just like in the previous series, the podcast will feature a range of guests, from cast members to behind-the-scenes professionals.

However, the transition to reviewing Deep Space Nine is on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The hosts have arranged a lineup of interviews with Roxann Dawson, Tim Russ, Ethan Phillips, and Martha Hackett to fill the gap, focusing on the actors’ career experiences and personal journeys. The podcast will resume its new review series as soon as the strike ends. Exclusive bonus content for the upcoming episodes will be made available to listeners who contribute via Patreon.