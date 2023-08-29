Two ‘Nuevo’ Executive Hires For Nueva Network

Effective September 1, two new executives will join Nueva Network’s leadership team. Benjamin Finley will become the minority-owned broadcaster’s Director of Business Development, based out of Dallas, while Maria Castillo will join the New York office as Audio Network & Digital Sales Planner.

Finley brings extensive experience in brand-direct and agency relationships, which will be instrumental in advancing Nueva Network’s business objectives. Castillo’s expertise in Spanish-language network radio will contribute significantly to the company’s marketing and advertising efforts. Both hires are expected to play pivotal roles in the company’s audio and technology plans in the coming years.

Nueva Network CEO/CRO José M. Villafañe stated, “While the market is down and brands slowdown in spend, we continue to increase sales and our share of Network Radio Revenue. We have been bullish in our investment with programming, sales platforms and media executives and these have given us a tremendous growth and ROI in 2023. We are building a company with people-first in mind.”