Goalhanger’s ‘The Rest Is Money’ Podcast Decodes High Finance

In a new podcast series titled The Rest Is Money, business correspondent Steph McGovern and economics expert Robert Peston aim to demystify the complex world of finance and economics for the average person. The show will delve into various topics that impact daily life, such as the role of AI in the job market, inflation trends, and why wealthy countries are investing in sports.

The podcast aims to break down business jargon and bring a fresh, relatable perspective to money matters, much in the same way people discuss sports or entertainment.

Goalhanger Podcasts Managing Director and co-founder Jack Davenport stated, “At Goalhanger, we love pairing engaging presenters with great camaraderie. Steph was Robert’s producer during the 2008 financial crisis at the BBC, so we’re excited to bring their unique perspectives together again. In all our podcasts we try to make big subjects engaging and entertaining; we thought the captivating world of money was the perfect next step for our ‘The Rest Is…’ series.”

McGovern said, “We’ve all been told that ‘money makes the world go round‘ but who is making it and how? And what about when things go wrong? We want to talk about money in the same way we talk about sport, culture and telly. Looking at the stories and personalities behind the headlines and working out what it means for everyone in the here and now.”

Peston added, “We’re doing a show called The Rest is Money because too many people have too little and a few people have way more than they could ever possibly need or use. Every week Steph and I will examine the business, tech and economic shifts that are making us richer and poorer. We want to give you the information, on the players and the trends, that put you in control, and we’re going to have fun too.”