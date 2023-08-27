RNLI Shares ‘200 Voices’ In 200 Days For Charity’s 200th Year

The UK’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution has launched a daily podcast series, 200 Voices, which will run for 200 days leading up to the charity’s 200th anniversary on March 4, 2024. The series aims to narrate compelling stories spanning the organization’s rich history.

Founded in 1824, the RNLI has been instrumental in saving over 144,000 lives with its volunteer-crewed lifeboats and lifeguards. The podcast will be accessible across all platforms and the RNLI’s official website. It will feature a wide array of guests, including survivors, volunteers, historians, and celebrity ambassadors like actor Timothy Spall and Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie.

RNLI Strategic Content Manager Rory Stamp said, “200 Voices is an incredible collection of stories that are emotive, powerful, inspiring, and heart-warming. The series gives us a chance to hear from a whole variety of amazing people who have played a part in or been touched by our lifesaving charity.”