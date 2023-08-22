Morning Co-Host

RARE OPENING: Mornings in the sunshine state! Rare opening to co-host mornings on our Iconic Rock station, Wind-FM. Our current co-host is moving back home to be with family so our veteran morning host, Hunter, needs a new friend. Must have minimum 3 years on-air experience, be a guru at editing and imaging and be a social media and blogging maestro. Live near The Villages, the University of Florida, and lots of horses! Plus, we’re a short drive to the beach. Come work in a BRAND NEW facility for a company that values its employees. Send your resume and audio to [email protected]. North Central Florida Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More