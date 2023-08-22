Dick Broadcasting and VSiN Bring Sports Betting Radio To NC

Just ahead of the upcoming NFL and college football seasons, North Carolina is getting its first dedicated sports betting talk radio station in the state by way of Dick Broadcasting. 960 The Bull (WRNS-AM) is now Bet on the Bull 960 AM focusing on sports betting content for listeners in Greenville, New Bern, and Jacksonville areas.

WRNS has partnered with VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, to provide real-time news, analysis, and insights from industry experts. This content goes beyond the traditional sports talk previously hosted on the AM, offering unique insights that cater to sports betting enthusiasts.

In addition to VSiN’s content, Bet on the Bull 960 AM will continue to air local programs like The Bryan Hanks Show, presented by Lenoir Community College, as well as The Davis Wholesale Tire Game of the Week. The station will also remain a Carolina Panthers affiliate.

The North Carolina launch of the sports betting radio format marks VSiN’s continued expansion in the US market, now reaching nearly 90% of the audience across 46 states.

Dick Broadcasting Eastern North Carolina Market Manager Tony Denton said, “As we started to look at new content options for the station, it was impossible to ignore the impact sports betting is having as it’s legalized across the U.S. We evaluated all of the offerings, and VSiN stood out as the best option for sports betting content. ‘Bet on the Bull 960 AM,’ BetontheBull.com, and the 960 The Bull app will be a destination anyone with a real passion for sports.”

VSiN GM Len Mead pitched in, “VSiN is proud to be the engine behind North Carolina’s first-ever sports betting radio format. We’re excited to continue to expand our distribution footprint and inform and entertain sports fans in North Carolina and across the US”