BBC To Examine World’s Wealthiest In ‘Good Bad Billionaire’

BBC Sounds is exploring the stories of individuals who have amassed extraordinary wealth in a new podcast, Good Bad Billionaire. Hosted by VICE Editor-in-Chief Zing Tsjeng and BBC business editor Simon Jack, the series will follow the journeys of the world’s most famous – and infamous – billionaires in a three-chapter format.

The inaugural episode dives into the life of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, detailing his path from starting Amazon to becoming one of the world’s wealthiest individuals. Subsequent episodes will focus on other renowned billionaires, including Rihanna, Star Wars creator George Lucas, and Kim Kardashian.

Jack and Tsjeng will also rate each billionaire on aspects such as philanthropy, villainy, power, and legacy, providing listeners with a comprehensive overview of the subjects’ lives.

Good Bad Billionaire will be available weekly on BBC Sounds, beginning on August 29.

Tsjeng stated, “Researching these billionaires’ stories has been truly fascinating. The one-percenters we cover have been on some gripping journeys to personal fortune – some more, er, convoluted and tricky than others – and it’s been eyebrow-raising seeing the different choices they made when deciding how to amass and spend their wealth. I can’t wait to hear what the listeners think about the people we’ve featured and our judgement of them.”