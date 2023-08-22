Triton Digital Adds YouTube Integration As Video Podcasts Boom

As YouTube’s popularity as a podcast platform grows, Triton Digital has announced video podcast data integration with the streaming platform. This collaboration will enable Triton Digital to incorporate YouTube views of podcast episodes into Triton Podcast Metrics.

The Triton expansion allows publishers to analyze how their content is consumed on YouTube alongside their overall podcast downloads, providing flexibility in selecting different metrics such as date range and country. According to a study conducted by Triton Digital and Signal Hill Insights, 28% of monthly podcast listeners surveyed cite YouTube as their preferred platform for consuming podcasts.

The collaboration follows Triton Digital’s recent partnership with Basis Technologies for over-the-air programmatic advertising and its acquisition of advertising analytics platform Manadge.

Triton SVP of Podcast Strategy & Product Operations Sharon Taylor said, “YouTube’s influence on video podcasting is undeniably transformative and this integration marks a significant step forward for Triton Digital. We’re confident that this will revolutionize the way podcasters engage with their audience, opening up a world of possibilities for content monetization and audience growth.”

YouTube Head of Podcasting Kai Chuk contributed, “Video has added another dimension connecting podcast creators with their audiences. The measurement and reporting of views provide critical insights to podcasters as they continue to produce the high-quality content audiences want and deserve, giving publishers a more holistic view of podcast performance data.”