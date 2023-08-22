Evergreen Adds Sound Talent’s Music Podcasts To Brand Library

Evergreen Podcasts has acquired a controlling interest in Sound Talent Media’s portfolio of original music podcasts. This significant investment adds to Evergreen’s growing music channel while building on both brands’ partnership.

In Spring 2022, Evergreen and Sound Talent embarked on a collaboration aimed at expanding audiences, creating new content, and boosting listenership. This deal has included shows such as The Punk Rock MBA, Axe To Grind, Chris DeMakes A Podcast, and The Ex-Man with Doc Coyle. These shows have contributed to the recent growth of Evergreen’s music channel, which now reaches nearly half a million monthly listeners across 55 music podcasts.

Sound Talent’s content partnership with Osiris Media has also played a role in this expansion.

Evergreen CEO Michael DeAloia said, “The stage is set to grow our unparalleled music podcast portfolio to a new level. We are beyond excited to be working with the brilliant minds at Sound Talent.”

Sound Talent Co-Founder Matt Andersen commented, “Evergreen’s partnership has been instrumental to our growth. We’re eager to take our collaboration to new heights and explore the opportunities ahead.”