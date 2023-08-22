New Season Of Blowback Examines 9/11 and Afghanistan

Political history podcast Blowback announced its impending fourth season, set to premiere on August 25. The season will delve into post-9/11 America and the war in Afghanistan, offering insights and shedding light on its complex dynamics.

The trailer, with animation by artist Ben Clarkson, features the voice of H. Jon Benjamin, widely recognized for his roles in Bob’s Burgers and Archer. Co-hosts Brendan James and Noah Kulwin, both accomplished authors, journalists, and experts on Middle East and American foreign policy, will guide listeners through this comprehensive exploration.

Season 4 coincides with the 2-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and promises to reveal hidden truths about the war’s historical roots and aftermath. Previous seasons of Blowback have examined the Iraq and Korean wars, as well as the Cuban Revolution, highlighting the co-hosts’ fearless approach and expertise.

The new season’s trailer and additional information are available on the show website.