Tucson’s KTUC Returns To Talk Radio After 25 Years

Cumulus Media has re-launched’s Tucson’s oldest radio station, KTUC-AM, as Freedom 1400, shifting from an Adult Standards format to Conservative Talk. This transformation took place on August 21, at midnight, and was followed by the unveiling of Freedom 1400’s new website.

This marks KTUC’s return to talk radio for the first time since 1998, after it was bought by Sloane Broadcasting. It had previously been a news/talk station throughout the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

Freedom 1400’s programming now will feature an array of well-known conservative talk show hosts. The station will broadcast shows by Dan Bongino, Ben Shapiro, Brian Kilmeade, Guy Benson, and Chris Plante.

Cumulus Tucson’s Vice President and Market Manager Ken Kowalcek said, “Freedom 1400 is poised to revolutionize talk radio in Tucson and beyond. Specializing in thought-provoking conservative talk shows, Freedom 1400 will be the ultimate destination for engaging discussions, insightful analysis, and a platform for diverse perspectives.”

KTUC PD Herb Crowe added, “We’re thrilled to unveil Freedom 1400, Tucson’s Conservative Talk Station. As we embark on this exciting journey, we’re committed to providing a platform for open dialogues, diverse viewpoints, and robust discussions that matter to our community. With our esteemed lineup of talk show hosts, we’re confident that Freedom 1400 will become an essential source of information and insight for our listeners.”