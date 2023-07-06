New WVIP To Add Religious Hispanic Radio To NYC

After Hope Media Group‘s purchase of WVIP in New York City from the estate of Bill O’Shaughnessy, plans have been announced for the FM. Hope will expand its Spanish-language music network, Vida Unida, to more than 3.8 million Hispanic residents in the Bronx, five boroughs, and New Jersey. This acquisition is part of Hope Media’s strategic expansion after merging with Way Media in May 2022.

Hope Media CEO Joe Paulo shared, “If someone had told us that within the first two years from Vida Unida’s Houston launch we would be in nine markets, including three of the top four largest Spanish-speaking markets in the U.S., we would have not believed it. Yet God has made this possible because the need and opportunity are so great. We can’t wait to engage Spanish-speaking New Yorkers through Vida Unida to love Jesus, serve others, and spread life-changing hope.”

Myrka Dellanos, host of Vida Unida’s morning show, Myrka en la Manana, and an Emmy Award-winning TV personality, shares, “As Vida Unida extends its reach to New York City, I am filled with immense excitement. The vibrancy and strength of the Latino community in NYC are unparalleled and being part of their daily lives through this station will be an honor. Together, we can uplift spirits, bridge cultural gaps, and instill hope as we embrace the diversity and resilience that define this great city.”