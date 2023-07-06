Hacker Group Puts Townsquare In Its Crosshairs

Townsquare Media has once again been targeted in a minor ransomware cyber attack. The ALPHV hacker group claims to have gained unauthorized access to 251GB of Townsquare’s data, including files from the company’s servers and workstations. The ransomware specifically targeted files created within the past year, said a report in The Cyber Express.

The breach’s severity was emphasized by including 19 attachments in the threat actor’s post, shared on Twitter by Falcon Feed, a threat intelligence service. The ALPHV group has issued an ultimatum, demanding that Townsquare Media establish contact within a week to resolve the alleged misunderstanding and prevent the public release of the stolen data.

This is not the first time Townsquare Media has experienced a cyber attack. In 2019, the company faced a similar incident involving “crypto locker encryption malware,” which disrupted their station operations. The ALPHV ransomware attack adds Townsquare Media to the group’s growing list of victims, underscoring the ongoing threat faced by radio broadcasters and the media industry as a whole.