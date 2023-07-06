Why Digital Sellers Matter To Radio

In today’s rapidly evolving radio landscape, digital sellers have become a driving force in a station’s success. What was once considered alternative revenue is now mandatory in most broadcast companies. As the industry embraces digital transformation, Radio Ink‘s Radio Wayne Awards recognize this excellence with the Digital Sales Specialist of the Year award.

To even be nominated for a Radio Wayne is to demonstrate remarkable talent, expertise, and results in a digital role. Radio Ink talked with one of our 2022 nominees, Greg Beran of Beasley Media Wilmington, about the importance of digital sales and why recognition is so important.

Radio Ink: Digital has played a key part in radio’s transformation over the last few years, but how has the role of a digital seller changed with it?

Greg Beran: Digital has transitioned from the shiny toy to the standard. When the industry first leaned into digital, most of our conversations with clients were explaining to them why it is important to have digital included in the marketing plan. Now the conversation is more about why our digital vs other digital pitches.

It is a digital world! It is no secret and both the industry and the clients understand that. The pie that used to be radio, TV, print, and billboard is now engulfed with digital marketing strategies. A well-thought-out, effective modern marketing strategy requires some form of digital, which is why it is so important in today’s landscape.

Radio Ink: What are the key skills and expertise that a digital sales manager brings to the table in radio?

Greg Beran: The ability to teach and adapt are two that come to mind right away. A good DSM needs to be able to teach both their staff and their clients what these digital tactics are doing and how it is going to help their business. It is the combination of understanding what the tactic does by definition, but also understanding how and when it fits into a marketing plan.

I say adapt because the digital world is moving very quickly. It is important o be prepared for some things to fade away and others to take their place. Another reason a DSM needs to be able to adapt is because in many cases we offer a wide variety of digital solutions to our clients. We can make our best guess based on the client assessment as to what the most effective approach will be, however, we need to be ready to read the data and adapt the strategy if necessary.

Radio Ink: How does a digital sales manager collaborate with other teams, such as programming and marketing, to enhance the overall success of a radio station?

Greg Beran: A DSM should work hand in hand with programming, marketing, and any other offerings you provide. We are pitching our clients marketing plans, not marketing products. A good marketing plan includes elements outside of just digital.

Radio Ink: Looking ahead, what do you envision as the future role and responsibilities of a digital sales manager in radio, considering the ever-changing digital landscape?

Greg Beran: Product credibility is going to continue to be something DSM’s need to be out ahead of. It seems like we are headed full speed into the world of AI and that will bring a massive amount of advanced marketing tactics with it. As a DSM it will be more important to figure out what actually moves the needle compared to hallow offerings. It is something we are already discovering and vetting, and I expect that to ramp up in the coming years.

