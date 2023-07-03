Frenemies Balls and Osbourne To Tackle UK Politics

Former UK politicians Ed Balls and George Osborne have announced the launch of a new weekly podcast produced by Persephonica. The currently untitled show will draw on their extensive economics knowledge and experience in Westminster to provide insights into the UK economy and political landscape.

As the country faces economic challenges such as inflation, mortgage costs, and post-pandemic changes, Balls and Osborne aim to offer accessible economic analysis and hold leaders accountable. Having served as Shadow Chancellor and Chancellor, respectively, the two politicians bring a wealth of experience to the podcast.

Osborne said, “Ed and I are frenemies – once bitter foes, and now firm friends. When we talk politics and economics I find myself talking to someone who brings a different perspective but with an insight and intelligence I rate. We want to bring listeners into that conversation in the hope that people better understand what’s really going on inside the corridors of power from those who’ve been there – and have some laughs along the way.”

Persephonica CEO and co-founder Dino Sofos said, “Persephonica is delighted to partner with these two titans of political economy. We will deliver a weekly dose of clarity for citizens, voters, business owners, financial professionals and anyone with an interest in making sense of the economic realities that shape our policy choices.”