Bowen Yang Taking Mental Health Break From Podcast

SNL cast member and podcast host Bowen Yang announced a short break from Las Culturistas due to mental health. In an update on his Instagram Story, he revealed that he is currently battling depersonalization, saying, “Taking a very short break from las cultch. Bad bouts of depersonalization are f***ing me up bad but I am doing my best to get better!”

Depersonalization-derealization disorder is characterized by feeling detached from oneself or experiencing a sense that the world around them isn’t real. It can be distressing and may interfere with daily functioning. Yang has been open in interviews about previous struggles with emotional health.

Yang co-hosts Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers. The show is produced and distributed by iHeartPodcasts by way of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network.