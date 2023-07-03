‘Man In Space’ Floats Into Deal With Realm

Scripted podcast network Realm has announced a distribution partnership with original science fiction podcast Man in Space. Created by Dillan Cohen, the podcast follows the story of Commander Kelly, an astronaut on a space station who witnesses a nuclear catastrophe on Earth.

Through Kelly’s audio logs, the show takes listeners on an intimate journey that explores themes of isolation and loneliness in a sci-fi setting. Man in Space offers an original score by Composer Nico Sleator and a captivating performance by lead actor Michael Pate. The podcast debuted its eight-episode first season on June 27th and promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of the human psyche in the depths of space.

“At some point in our lives, we’ve all felt as if we were that person alone, adrift in space, with the conflicting emotions of hopelessness and determination battling inside us. Man In Space is a show about that battle, and a love letter to not only exploring the stars but to exploring the depths inside ourselves,” said Cohen.