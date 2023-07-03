New Podcast Uncovers ‘The Pill Plot’ Behind Abortion

The new season of Sony Music Entertainment’s investigative podcast, Cover Up: The Pill Plot, is now available. The podcast aims to uncover the true story behind the battle to bring the abortion pill to the United States. Hosted by investigative reporter T.J. Raphael, the 7-episode series delves into the deceit, deception, and abuse of power surrounding this issue.

Cover Up: The Pill Plot takes listeners back to the 1990s when a group of activists engaged in an international drug smuggling scheme to bring the abortion pill to America. The podcast explores their struggle against presidents, the Supreme Court, anti-abortionists, and even potential assassins and murderers.

“Cover Up: The Pill Plot exposes an important piece of history and the fight for reproductive rights in the United States, at a time when these stories are more relevant than ever,” said Raphael. “The show plays out like a crime thriller, spotlighting the raucous battle between anti-abortion forces, and activists who were determined to legalize the abortion pill in the United States – even if it required breaking the law.”