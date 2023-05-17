Results Radio Gives McArdle PD Stripes In Chico

After the sudden passing of Paul Boris earlier this month, Results Radio LLC has announced that Julee McArdle will partially fill what he left behind as Program Director for Power 102.1 (KCEZ). McArdle, who previously served as the Assistant Program Director for the Chico, CA station, will continue in her role as the PM Drive Personality for the station.

Additionally, she will retain her position as APD for 92.7 BOB-FM (KBQB-FM), an Adult Hits station. McArdle has been associated with Results Radio since 2011, initially joining as the Midday Personality and mixer for dance mix features on Power 102.1. In 2021, she was appointed as APD for Power 102.1 and 92.7 BOB-FM.

Results Radio SVP Dave Shakes commented, “The plan was for Paul to make this happy

announcement. I’m glad he was able to let Julee know and make a toast to her in person before he passed. Julee McArdle is an exciting talent who has developed excellent programming instincts. Congratulations Julee!”

McArdle added, “The secret of success is to be ready when the opportunity comes. I’m so grateful that Paul taught me so much about programming over the years. I feel ready to take on this position with absolute confidence and succeed in a way that would’ve made him proud.”