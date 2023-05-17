The Academy Goes Audio With ‘Art of the Documentary’

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Art of the Documentary

The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched a new podcast called Art of the Documentary, hosted by Jim LeBrecht, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for Crip Camp. The podcast features in-depth interviews with renowned documentary filmmakers, exploring their unique approaches to storytelling.

The six-episode season includes conversations with filmmakers such as Bing Liu, Chase Joynt, Aisling Chin-Yee, Kirsten Johnson, Garrett Bradley, and Roger Ross Williams, among others. Art of the Documentary releases new episodes every Wednesday and can be accessed on all podcast platforms.

