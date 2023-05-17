Self Defense Turns ‘Blind Plea’ In Lemonada Podcast

Blind Plea is a new true-crime podcast series hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Elizabeth Flock and produced by Lemonada Media. The 10-part series explores the 2017 case of Deven Grey, who shot and killed her abusive partner in rural Shelby County, Alabama, claiming self-defense under Stand Your Ground law. The first two episodes are now available with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Shelby was offered a “blind plea” in which she would plead guilty in exchange for an unknown sentence. As a Black woman who killed a white man, Deven felt compelled to accept the plea. What happened next is a tale exposing America’s broken justice system.

The first two episodes, titled “Someone Is Lying” and “Haunted Land,” explore conflicting accounts of the incident and the history of abuse on the property where it occurred. The podcast raises questions about truth, accountability, and the right to self-defense and a fair trial in America.