Brown Raised To Regional DSM Role For Cumulus

Cumulus Media has promoted Joe Brown to Regional Digital Sales Manager for its Allentown/Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Markets. Brown, who previously served as the Digital Sales Manager for Cumulus Allentown, brings nearly a decade of experience to his new role. Before joining Cumulus, he worked as the Digital Sales Manager for Connoisseur Media in Easton, PA, which was acquired by Cumulus in 2019.

Brown commented, “With digital advertising continuing to grow at an exponential rate and showing no signs of slowing down, I’m thrilled about the opportunity to support the skilled team at Cumulus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and drive a renewed focus on providing our local clients with best-in-class digital solutions that drive real ROI.”

Cumulus Allentown-Wilkes Barre-Scranton RVP/Market Manager Elizabeth Pembleton added, “I have had the pleasure of working with Joe since 2019. His leadership is exceptional. He is both hard-working and passionate about our digital business as well as serving our team, listeners, and customers. This is a great opportunity for us to recognize and promote one of our best, and I’m confident the Cumulus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team will benefit and grow from his leadership just as the Cumulus Allentown team has over the years.”