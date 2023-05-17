As National Ad Spend Declines, Fair Share Is Key

Is your station getting its fair share of advertising dollars? If this question makes you pause, the Hispanic Radio Conference’s Advertising and Revenue Strategies panel on June 15 is a must-attend!

Spanish-language stations offer incredible, but often untapped, value to advertisers. Your stations have deep social, linguistic, and cultural connections to the communities you serve, and your listeners and on-air talent share relationships that are unique in media.

Historically, however, Hispanic radio advertising has been undervalued. This needs to change.

Our all-star panel of media professionals will offer the insights and data you need to know your station’s value, grow your revenue through advertising and sponsorships, and recognize new income streams and opportunities.

Meet the Presenters:

Moderator: Isabella Sánchez, Vice President, Media Integration, Zubi Advertising

Isabella Sanchez has over 30 years of media experience with many of the largest advertisers in the U.S. Hispanic market across multiple categories. Sánchez serves as Chair for the Hispanic Marketing Council and is a member of the RAB’s Audio Advisory Board.

Gloria Constanza, Partner/Chief Contact Strategist, d exposito & Partners

One of the key architects of the U.S. Hispanic market’s media landscape and its explosive growth, Gloria Costanza was fundamental in establishing media commitments from blue-chip clients, including AT&T, Sears, U.S. Postal Service, Kraft, and Bank of America.

Steve Mandala, Chief Revenue/Local Media Officer, Estrella Media

Steve Mandala leads network, national, and local sales teams, driving growth and increasing brand value for its partners. A Cultural Marketing Council board member, Mandala has been a featured speaker at many industry events, including ANA Multicultural and Advertising Week.

Patrick Quinn, President/CEO, PQ Media

Patrick Quinn founded PQ Media LLC in 2002 after a career as an award-winning journalist, editor, market research analyst, and management consultant. PQ Media has developed into a highly respected market research, business intelligence, and strategic advisory firm.

Rick Ramos, EVP, Katz Multicultural Partnerships

Rick Ramos is a 25-year multicultural media sales specialist and has worked with many top Hispanic radio companies, including Univision Radio, Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., Entravision, Spanish Broadcasting System, and Tichenor Broadcasting.

The Advertising and Revenue Strategies panel starts at 8:45 am on Thursday, June 15 at the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami. Early bird registration and a limited room block at the Intercontinental Doral are open now! For information on 2023’s sessions and speakers, visit our agenda here.