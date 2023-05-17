NBA’s Power Trio Takes Court In ‘Four Years Of Heat’

iHeartPodcasts and the NBA have announced a new limited-series narrative podcast called Four Years of Heat. Hosted by sports journalist Israel Gutierrez, the podcast will delve into the “Big Three” era of the Miami Heat, focusing on the four years LeBron James spent with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The first episode will debut on Tuesday, May 23, with subsequent episodes released every Tuesday.

The podcast will cover significant NBA moments such as “The Decision,” the loss to the Mavericks, the back-to-back titles in 2012-13, LeBron’s return to Cleveland, and more. Utilizing behind-the-scenes and archival game footage from the NBA, the podcast aims to provide listeners with a unique perspective on the Heat’s legendary four-year run. The 8-episode series will feature firsthand experiences from Gutierrez, interviews with former and current players, coaches, media personalities, and celebrities associated with the Heat organization at the time.