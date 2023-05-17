The Atlantic Gives Flagship Podcast New Life

News outlet The Atlantic is re-launching their flagship podcast, Radio Atlantic, now hosted by senior editor Hanna Rosin. The podcast aims to explore and challenge big ideas that shape our culture and drive the news. New episodes will be released every Thursday starting May 25.

Through conversations and debates with insightful thinkers and writers, Radio Atlantic seeks to offer a nuanced perspective and personal narratives to help listeners form their own opinions. The show intends to bring order to the chaotic national conversation and inspire purposeful thinking.

Said Rosin, “I will approach every conversation thinking I could end up in a totally different place than I began, and I will create a space where we can think more calmly, openly, and freely. And mostly what I want is for you—and me—to sometimes change our minds. It’s not something we do that much anymore.”