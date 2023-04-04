Radio Market Manager

QueenB Radio and Phase 3 Digital are members of the family-owned Morgan Murphy Media group. Our radio stations, 97.7 Country WGLR, Xtreme 107.1, Super Hits 106, and ESPN Radio AM1590, serve the communities in Southwest Wisconsin, Greater Dubuque, IA, and Galena, IL, areas. As a family-owned company, we believe in a team-oriented, people-first structure that creates a culture of success. We are actively involved in our communities, supporting local service organizations and providing local news, sports, and programming content.

The ideal candidate will come from a similar size market or slightly larger, with experience in maximizing revenue. Someone who came up on the sales side and who has a vision and can make things happen is a strategic thinker, organized, creative, and solution-oriented with a proven sales background in broadcast and digital. Bring your positive attitude and collaborative mindset to the team.

What You’ll Do:

Manage all revenue-related duties, including forecasting, budgeting, inventory management, goals, pricing, etc.

Develop and execute sales strategies to achieve core and digital revenue targets.

Manage and motivate the sales team to achieve sales goals.

Develop and maintain relationships with clients and community partners.

Create and implement promotional campaigns to drive audience engagement.

Oversee programming and ensure high-quality content is delivered to listeners.

Collaborate with the station’s corporate management team to ensure company policies and procedures compliance.

Manage budgets and expenses effectively.

Monitor and analyze market trends and competitive activity to identify growth opportunities.

What You’ll Bring:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Marketing, Communications, or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in radio sales and management

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills

Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills

Demonstrated ability to achieve sales targets and drive revenue growth

Knowledge of radio programming, marketing, and advertising trends

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and other relevant software applications

What MMM Offers:

Queen B Radio offers a competitive salary and benefits package, including medical, dental, and vision insurance, paid time off, and a 401(k) plan.

Name: Kate Doty

Company:: Morgan Murphy Media

Email: [email protected]

Office Phone:: (218) 940-2846

Title:: VP of Talent and Team Development

Address: 7025 Raymond Road Madison, WI 53719 United States