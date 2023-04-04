SiriusXM Crowns New CFO As Sullivan Steps Away

Starting April 28th, SiriusXM will welcome a new Chief Financial Officer, Thomas D. Barry, who will be taking over the position from Sean Sullivan. Sullivan has decided to step down to pursue an opportunity in another industry.

Barry is currently the Senior Vice President and Controller at SiriusXM and has been instrumental in guiding the integration of Sirius and XM following the merger, as well as the acquisition of Pandora. SiriusXM has also reiterated its financial guidance for the year 2023, which was initially provided on February 2nd, ahead of its upcoming first-quarter earnings report.

Barry said, “I am honored to take on this role and build upon SiriusXM’s strong financial foundation and leadership in audio entertainment. I’m excited to continue to work with Jennifer and the rest of the executive leadership to ensure that we are well-positioned to capture the opportunities in front of us as we grow our business while creating value for our stockholders, subscribers, and team.”

“Tom is an experienced leader who has played a key role on SiriusXM’s finance team for the last fourteen years and we are confident he is the right person to serve as our next CFO,” added SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz.