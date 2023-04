Want to catch up on CRS? Country Radio Seminar has released a video of their Fireside Chat with NAB’s Curtis LeGeyt from CRS 2023, as well as other panels held during the week. These include sessions on marketing, meeting listeners, web3, NFTs, and AI.

Other highlights available on the website and CRS’ Youtube channel include CRS Honors and a tribute video to Charlie Monk. Session handouts are also available on the website. More videos will be added in the days ahead.