RAB: Live ‘A Day In The Life Of A CMO’

The Radio Advertising Bureau will moderate an inside look into the decision-making of Chief Marketing Officers at a virtual presentation with The CMO Syndicate. On March 29, A Day in the Life of a CMO will feature experienced chief marketers on what they do, why they do it and how they do it. Registration is free for RAB members.

The panel will discuss their thoughts on radio and advice as to how to gain a chief marketer’s attention. This conversation will delve into topics including core responsibilities of and expectations for a CMO, challenges they face, and where media decisions fit within the overall process.

Speakers include CMO Syndicate founding partner and CMO Lisa Bratkovich, who previously held the CMO title at ChromaDex, founder and President of Accountable Media Lina Calia, and former Centene Corporation CMO David Minifie. Minifie also spent over 12 years as associate marketing director with Procter & Gamble.