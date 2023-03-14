Amplifi Shares Podcast Movement Evolutions Insights

In a Tuesday blog post, Amplifi Media’s Steven Goldstein summarized his “View From the Top” panel from Podcast Movement Evolutions 2023. The topics included continued consolidation, monetization, content trends, YouTube, discovery, and more.

The panel was Wondery COO Jeanine Wright, Podnews Editor James Cridland, Tenderfoot.TV President/Co-Founder Daniel Albright, and Guggenheim Partners Managing Director Mayowa Ajayi.

Here are some of the panel’s key takeaways:

The podcast “land grab” is over. Companies know what works and what doesn’t now, so acquisition rates are lowering.

Despite the number of podcasts sharply declining, people who are serious about the business are still focusing on it – and content that resonates can be monetized.

Consolidation is coming, but is on hold for now.

With the rise of video podcasts, YouTube is becoming a major podcast player that audio companies need to be wary of.

Podcast discovery stills makes or breaks most shows. If it can’t find an audience, it’s done – even if it’s great.

Goldstein’s full blog post, “Where the Podcast Business is Headed,” is available at Amplifi Media.