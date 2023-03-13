Benztown Brings New Sound To News/Talk

Benztown is offering a new sound to News/Talk stations with a freshly expanded imaging library for the format. The library features updated and more frequent caller and host audio, faster updates, and more daily topical promos and sweepers.

The new Benztown News/Talk Library is led by Imaging Director Adam “Ketch” Kecskemeti and Imaging Voice Mike Hansen. The new addition joins Benztown’s existing Ambush News/Talk Library, led by Imaging Director Scott Phillips and Format Voice JJ Surma.

Benztown’s Vice President of Sales and Operations Masa Patterson said, “We are incredibly excited to bring America’s best News/Talk stations an enhanced and expansive toolset they need now more than ever. Benztown News/Talk is all stations need to produce what their listeners count on them for, from conservative talkers to straight-up traffic and weather.”