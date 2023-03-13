NAB Show Ready For Small And Medium Market Radio

It’s almost time for broadcasting’s banner week in Las Vegas. The 2023 NAB Show has released more information on what small and medium radio market managers, operators, and sellers can expect at the Las Vegas Convention Center in April.

Radio sessions and networking opportunities will be conveniently located in the newly announced Broadcast District in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where radio exhibitors will also be easily accessible.

Radio programming starts on day one at the NAB Small and Medium Market Radio Forum. The forum will consist of business insights, topic briefings, presentations, roundtables, and a closing reception.

“The NAB Small and Medium Market Radio Forum provides a unique platform for broadcasters to engage in important conversations about the most critical topics impacting small and medium market stations,” said Julie Koehn, Small and Medium Market Radio Committee chair and president and owner of Lenawee Broadcasting Company. “From exploring new revenue-generating ideas to recruiting salespeople and on-air talent, this forum offers real-world examples and expert perspectives into how radio stations across the country can keep pace in a changing industry.”

“Since its founding, NAB Show has been the go-to destination for radio broadcasters to learn about our industry’s future, find cutting-edge tools and technology and connect with colleagues in the radio community and the broader media and entertainment business,” said April Carty-Sipp, NAB executive vice president of Industry Affairs. “As we celebrate our centennial, we are excited to debut an official new home for broadcasters to make it easy for them to navigate NAB Show and access a customized lineup of radio-focused programming, products and new technologies that will help them better serve their listeners in today’s ultracompetitive media landscape.”