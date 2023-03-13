Brent Axed At ESPN Radio Syracuse

Galaxy Media’s ESPN Radio Syracuse has parted ways with afternoon On the Block host Brent Axe, per a tweet from Axe.

“Friends, I’ve just been informed my time with @ESPNSyracuse and Galaxy Media is over. It’s been a great run. I thank you for taking the time to listen. Not sure what’s next in the audio space but I’ll still be over at @syracusedotcom. Stay tuned,” posted Axe.

Axe was released by management via a phone call on Sunday. No announcement has been made as to the future of the time slot.