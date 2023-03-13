Progressive Progresses Back To Top Spot

New Media Monitors list, new weekly leader; but overall spot play fell across the board this week. Progressive edged out previous number one Upside with 53,167. Upside logged 13,000 fewer spots this past week than the one before, finishing second at 50,295.

There were more reverses in the rest of the top five. ZipRecruiter and Babbel also swapped places over the week, with the online recruiter finishing third with 46,186 and the language app placing fourth with 40,166.

Cricket returns to the list at fifth place with 29,562 total spots played.