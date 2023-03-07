Dying For Media Comes Alive

Host and podcast creator Nikki boyer is launching DYING FOR Media. Lemonada Media will distribute the first slate of podcasts that Boyer says share meaningful stories of death and sex with equal parts heart and humor.

“DYING FOR Media was formed in honor of my friend Molly Kochan, whose bravery in telling the story of the last days of her life in a brutally honest and hilarious way impacted millions of listeners, far more than either of us ever dreamed. I’m beyond excited to continue this legacy with more inspiring stories from, with, and about everyday people in extraordinary circumstances making the most out of their lives, changing the way we live our own lives, and leaving the world a better place,” said Boyer.

DYING FOR Media launches off of the success of Boyer’s six-part series “Dying For Sex”, which followed her best friend Molly’s sexual adventures after she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. The series reached millions of listeners, was named Podcast of the Year at the 2021 Ambie Awards.