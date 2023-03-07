Dating Experiment Podcast

“Exit Interview” and will feature daters with honest and often brutal feedback from their exes. The twelve-episode season is hosted, and executive produced by Julie Krafchick and Yue Xu, who are best known for their long-running podcast “Dateable”.

“In every part of life, we get feedback except our dating lives. We’re often met with lines such as ‘It’s not you, it’s me’ or ‘I’m just not ready,’ but how do you find out why that first date never went to a second or why that situationship didn’t turn into a relationship?” said Krafchick. “We’re thrilled to dive into this dating experiment to get the real answers and discover patterns of what may be holding daters back from having the love lives they’ve always wanted.”

The first episode is available March 9, with new episodes dropping each Thursday.