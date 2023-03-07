Saga Signs Nielson Exec

Mario Christino has joined Saga Communications as Director of Research. Christino comes over from Nielsen where he was Vice President and Sales Director.

“The opportunity to be able to work with Chris Forgy and the entire Saga family is a rare one, and I’m honored to have been offered that opportunity,” said Christino. ” Chris and I go back many years together, both as a coworker as well as a client. And now we’re back together again. Saga is one of the most highly respected radio groups in the country, and I look forward to using my expertise to help it continue to grow.”

“We are delighted to have Mario join the Saga team,” said Chris Forgy, President/CEO. “Mario is another resource, we are providing, to help our sellers grow and become even better storytellers.”

Christino also spent time with Urban One where he was the Vice President of Corporate Sales and Research.