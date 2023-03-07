PMC CEO Stepping Down

Public Media Company CEO Erin Moran is stepping back from leading the company. PMC is a nonprofit consulting firm serving public media. Moran joined the company in 2001 and was promoted to CEO in 2019.

“Erin has done a remarkable job leading Public Media Company for the past four years,” said Fred Marienthal, Board Chair. “Throughout her 20-plus years at our organization, she has played a critical role in many of PMC’s projects across 50 states and in building its virtual accounting services. The organization is in a strong position today thanks to her great success in leading and collaborating with our talented staff, board, and clients.”

“When I joined the company, we were a start-up. We envisioned that as a nonprofit consulting firm with business and financial acumen, we could help public media organizations throughout the country change and grow,” said Moran. “After all these years, we are firmer than ever in our dedication to that mission; and I am honored to have worked with so many public media leaders, and their dedicated boards and staff.”

Moran plans to stay involved in limited client projects part-time. Public Media Company has commenced a search for her successor.