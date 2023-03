River Radio’s KGKS (Adult Hits) and KEZS (Country) in Cape Girardeau raised $123,938 for St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a two day radiothon event earlier this month.

Pictured left to right: Tommy Dawson (Sales), Jim Szepanski (Sales), Bryan Young (Dutch Enterprises), Jack Swart (General Sales Manager), Whitney Thomas (KEZS’ Wake Up With Whitney), Mike Renick (General Manager), Rachel Cook (Operations Manager)