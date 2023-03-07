Strollin With A Pop Country Star

Russell Dickerson is the latest to take a walk with Buzz Knight in Nashville. The podcast is the latest in the “Nashville Music History on Foot” series for Knight’s “Takin A Walk” podcasts.

“Russell talks about his early influences and how he developed his unique sound, which blends elements of country, pop, and rock music,” said Knight. “Russell then discusses his journey in the music industry, including his early struggles and how he overcame them. Russell also shares how he stays true to his artistic vision and how he continues to evolve as a musician.”

Knight has also planned something special in celebration of The Country Radio Seminar in Nashville March 13-15.