The New York Mets have tapped Patrick McCarthy to host pre-game and post-game coverage on Audacy’s WCBS (880 AM), according to a report.

On Tuesday, the New York Post said McCarthy, the son of former Mets play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy, will also call Mets games when Howie Rose is unavailable.

The newspaper previously reported Keith Raad will join Rose in the broadcast booth following the departure of Wayne Randazzo, who left for a television sports job in Los Angeles.