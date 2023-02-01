TuneIn Streams Now on Sonos Hardware

Streaming audio platform TuneIn announced a new integration with Sonos hardware and an associated smartphone app that improves the listening experience for radio listeners with Sonos speakers.

TuneIn is now integrated directly into the Sonos S2 app, which acts as a digital remote control and dashboard for Sonos hardware, including its smart speakers and sound bars.

“When it comes to the holistic streaming audio experience, you not only need easy access to quality content, but you also need to be able to hear it with pristine sound,” Richard Stern, the CEO of TuneIn, said in a statement. “This new integration combines the outstanding audio quality of Sonos’ high-end speakers with an improved user experience that makes it much easier for users to access their favorite content on those speakers.”

The app integration will allow TuneIn users to see their favorite streams, as well as linear channels and podcasts that were recently played through the service.

“Our customers love having access to TuneIn’s broadcast radio stations, whether it’s a South African expat finding comfort from their favorite radio station from back home, or a Seattle native tuning into the indie hits from world-renowned KEXP,” said Joe van Zyl, Senior Director, Product Management at Sonos. “We’re happy to welcome TuneIn’s premium content to our platform, including more live sports and mood-based stations, so listeners can enjoy even more of the sounds they love on their Sonos speakers.”

As part of the integration, Sonos is giving its hardware users a special, 90-day free trial of TuneIn Premium, which unlocks commercial-free music streams, college sports broadcasts and global news feeds.