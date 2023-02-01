Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM

Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub).

The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.

“We are very pleased to have Marc continue on with the Sports Hub for the coming years,” said WBZ-FM Program Director Rick Radzik. “Marc, Zo & Hardy have been entertaining Boston sports fans since 2015. To have that relationship continue for the coming years is a win for everyone.”

“I’m thrilled to be continuing at 98.5 The Sports Hub. I take great pride in having been a part of the station since its inception,” said Bertrand. “I’m fortunate to have great teammates on Zolak & Bertrand and as a group, we are incredibly thankful for our loyal listeners. It is their support & engagement that makes this job fun every single day.”

“The chemistry between Beetle, Zo and Hardy is off the charts,” said Beasley Media Group Boston Vice President and Market Manager Mary Menna. “It is no wonder that the show is such a fan favorite and that they dominate the market in middays and were voted the #1 Midday Sports Show in the country by Barrett Sports Media last year.”