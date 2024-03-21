Gabriela Sibori Joins NAB Public Affairs Team As Senior Director

The National Association of Broadcasters is welcoming Gabriela Sibori as the new senior director of Communications within the NAB Public Affairs team. Sibori will serve as NAB spokesperson and play a key role in promoting broadcasters’ policy objectives to Congress and the FCC.

Sibori most recently worked as a senior adviser at the US Department of Health and Human Services. There, she was responsible for creating and implementing strategic communication plans on various significant issues, including substance use, mental health, COVID-19, cybersecurity, and civil rights.

Before joining HHS, Sibori contributed her skills at the Washington Office on Latin America and interned on Capitol Hill.

She fills the role left by Zamir Ahmed in December and will operate under the guidance of SVP of Communications Alex Siciliano.

NAB’s Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief of Staff Michelle Lehman praised Sibori’s appointment, stating, “Gaby is a seasoned policy communicator whose years of government service have equipped her with a profound understanding of effective and strategic communications. Broadcasters will benefit from Gaby’s deep expertise in shaping messaging on the most important issues facing our industry, and we are thrilled to have her on the team.”