Jay Hicks Appointed Assistant PD at WFCB

Cox Media has named Jay Hicks as the assistant program director and on-air host at WFCB (94.5 FM) in Orlando. In addition to his program director duties, he will host and produce The Rick Smiley Morning Show. Hicks will report to Elroy Smith.

“We are thrilled to have Jay join the Orlando programming team,” Steve Stewart, the director of operations at CMG’s Orlando radio cluster, said in a statement. “With his experience, both on air and behind the scenes, STAR 94.5 is positioned for big and exciting moves in 2022!”

“It is such a pleasure to join the Cox Media Group team in Orlando,” Hicks said. “I’m very excited to create world-class on-air and digital content, as well events, that serve our Orlando listeners.”

“Having Jay join CMG and STAR 94.5-Orlando is a major plus for us,” Elroy Smith, the director of brand and programming, said. “He is strategic, methodical, creative, and competitive. Jay’s litany of radio and digital experience will be a major contribution to the growth of STAR 94.5. It is great to add another quality professional to our CMG Orlando team.”