Kelly Ripa Partners with Stitcher for Podcast

Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa is partnering with SiriusXM’s Stitcher for a new interview podcast.

Let’s Talk Off Camera pledges to provide “edge and honest conversations” between Ripa and various celebrity guests.

“After 23 years of interviewing celebrities, authors, musicians and experts on live TV, the big takeaway is that the most compelling and unfiltered conversations happen OFF camera,” Ripa said in a statement. “I have dreamed of a platform where I can have these honest talks without all the fuss and filter of a camera. Now SiriusXM has made my dream a reality with a podcast featuring friends, both old and new, discussing a variety of topics we all face in life, while getting deep with some experts’ views and advice along the way. Not another podcast, this is OFF CAMERA!”

SiriusXM’s SXM Media will sell ad rights to the podcast. The show will debut across popular podcast platforms in March.

“Kelly Ripa has been an indelible part of television for decades,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We’re excited to launch this series so that audiences can hear a whole new side of her incredible talent, humor, and perspective.”