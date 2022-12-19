Report: Wayne Randazzo Leaving WCBS-AM

Wayne Randazzo will leave his position as play-by-play announcer for New York Mets games called on WCBS (880 AM), according to multiple reports.

On Monday, Newsday’s Neil Best said two industry sources affirmed Randazzo would be leaving the announcer booth after three seasons. Newsday’s rival, the New York Post, later confirmed the news separately.

Sam Blum of The Athletic had the details on where Randazzo is likely to head next: According to that publication, Randazzo has been hired to serve as the new television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Angels. Randazzo received positive reviews for calling an Angels game played against the St. Louis Cardinals for Apple TV Plus, during which Cardinals player Albert Pujols hit his career 700th home run.

Howie Rose is expected to continue calling Mets games on WCBS, though it is not clear whom Audacy will pair him with when Randazzo leaves.